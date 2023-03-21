Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar set to enter Rs 100 crore in India; Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway holds fine on Monday

Before reporting the numbers registered by the films on Monday, it is to be said that the box office collection for Indian releases this weekend was a mixed bag. However, the growth percentage for accepted films over the weekend gave a very positive indication to the filmmakers that there is an audience waiting just for the right film to come, to fill up the theatres. The top two films in the Hindi circuit, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway held fairly on Monday after a lucrative weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Will Cross Rs 100 Crore Nett In India, Early On Tuesday

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected Rs 2.25 crore nett on its 13th day and the film is now lakhs away from hitting Rs 100 crores nett in India. It will be crossing the Rs 100 crore mark early on Tuesday, to become the 9th Hindi film post pandemic to achieve this number. The film saw the customary 30 percent drop from its second Friday, on its second Monday. The hold on Monday ensures that the film will do a business of around or slightly over Rs 125 crores nett in India. The numbers also suggest that there still is a theatrical audience for rom-coms in India, just that they need to be packaged well with good starcast and music. The international cume of the film after 13 days is around 4.25 million dollars and by the end of its run, it should be at around 5 million dollars. The collections internationally are acceptable but there always was an outside chance for the film to do slightly more. Meanwhile, the film has gone past Rs 150 crores gross at the worldwide box office and will target a number of around Rs 190 crores gross worldwide in its lifetime.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Holds Fine But The Numbers Leave More To Be Desired

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway saw a healthy weekend of around Rs 6.25 crores. The film multiplied its first day number by five times over the weekend which is impressive. The Monday number ideally had to match the first day collections to enjoy a long run but the Monday numbers have dropped by around 30 percent from Friday. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway collected Rs 80 - 85 lakh nett on its fourth day. A 30 percent drop in an ideal scenario is very good but the opening day numbers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway were on the lower end of the spectrum and so matching it would have put the film in a much better position. The film can still get to around Rs 15 - 17 crores nett but that's not much. For a small film like this one where non-theatrical recoveries are enough to secure the project financially, it's alright but from a theatrical standpoint, there's more left to be desired. It is to be noted that the film is doing well internationally and the 4 day total of the film stands at around 700 thousand dollars. It will enter the million dollar mark in the second weekend.

Kabzaa (Hindi) and Zwigato are box office washouts and neither of the films will touch Rs 2 crores nett in their lifetime.

