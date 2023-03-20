Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Opening Weekend: Rani Mukerji film collects Rs 6.50 crore; Impressive 3 day trend

Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has recorded a positive trend in it’s opening weekend as the collections jumped with every passing day. The film saw platform release on about 535 screens with targeted showcasing and the strategy padded up with the word of mouth has worked in creating the right amount of chatter among the target audience. The film took a start of Rs 1.25 crore on Friday and jumped by 85 percent on Saturday to collect Rs 2.25 crore. There was another jump of about 30 percent on Saturday as the film hit the Rs 3 crore mark on it’s third day at the box office.

All eyes now on crucial Monday test for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The trend over the weekend indicates a long and stable run for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at the box office, but as we always say, the fate of the film will depend on the hold in collections on Monday. The film must target a Monday equal to or higher than Friday, as that would push the opening week collections around the Rs 11 crore mark. There isn’t much of a competition in second week too and hence, the niche sector of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway should continue to sustain at lower levels and hit the Rs 20 crore mark.

The trend at lower numbers will continue, as there is an appreciation in the female audience if the initial word of mouth is anything to go by. But yet, we wait for the Monday result to reaffirm this statement on audience word of mouth. The costs of Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway are under check and hence, a lifetime finish of Rs 25 crore will put the producers in black. The team has cracked a good backend deal for satellite – digital and now, its all about reaching a respectable theatrical total. The overseas business is a surprise as the film will hit an opening weekend of $800K internationally, and the lifetime number will be higher than some of the big budget films released recently.

Day Wise Break Down

Friday: Rs 1.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.00 crore

Total: Rs 6.50 crore

Rani Mukerji Reaps Benefit of Theatre Exclusivity

Theatre exclusivity is a price one needs to pay to get some sort of audience support on big screen and it’s happening with Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as the Rani Mukerji is not available at click of a button for free. There have been multiple other films over the last 2 years in a space similar to this one led by both male and female, but it’s the goodwill and exclusivity of Rani that has got some sort of footfalls in cinema halls. The entire team should be happy with a finish of Rs 20 to 25 crore, and in all likely hood, that number should be achieved in long run until and unless something horribly goes wrong on Monday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.