US Box Office: Captain America: Brave New World Hits USD 113M in 7 Days, Logs Franchise’s Lowest Thursday but Still in Top Five for February

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World wrapped up its first full week at the U.S. box office with a total domestic gross of USD 113 million in seven days. On Thursday, February 20, the film collected USD 3.2 million—marking the lowest Thursday earnings for a Captain America film. This represented a 5.9% drop from Wednesday’s collections.

Comparing previous franchise entries, The Winter Soldier earned USD 4.6 million on its first Thursday with a 4.7% drop, The First Avenger grossed USD 5.4 million with a 6.5% decline, and Civil War led with USD 8.2 million but dropped by 9.1%. Despite the lower figures, Brave New World secured the fifth-biggest February Thursday in box office history, behind Black Panther (USD 14.3M, -3%), Deadpool (USD 8M, -6.9%), Fifty Shades of Grey (USD 4.2M, -1.3%), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (USD 3.8M, -2%).

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he fully steps into the role of the titular superhero after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film explores Wilson’s struggles to establish himself as the new Cap while facing political conspiracies and international threats.

The film introduces new characters, including Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (Harrison Ford), who is now the President of the United States, and Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), a super soldier from the past whose legacy continues to impact Wilson’s journey. Additionally, Shira Haas debuts as Sabra, a powerful Israeli superheroine, while Tim Blake Nelson reprises his role as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, bringing a formidable new villain into the MCU. However, fans have been critical of the lack of a strong villain in the film, so it remains to be seen if the MCU will continue with Samuel Sterns’ character in future projects, likely making refinements to make him more menacing.

Returning favorites include Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, now the new Falcon, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, marking her return to the franchise after The Incredible Hulk (2008). The film delves into the balance between heroism and diplomacy, with Wilson navigating complex global stakes.

While Brave New World has shown a slower box office trajectory compared to past Captain America entries, its overall performance and character-driven narrative continue to attract MCU fans and action lovers alike. With an impressive USD 30 million second-weekend (February 21-23) prediction, the film is anticipating a steady USD 200 million domestic lifetime gross.