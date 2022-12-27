Uunchai, Drishyam 2 And Bhediya Final Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer emerges as the biggest winner

There has been a lot happening at the Indian box office for Hindi films towards the end of the year. Bollywood had two promising box office weeks with Uunchai and Drishyam 2 after which the weeks that followed were a mixed bag. Bhediya failed to register an opening but a decent trend has saved the film from total rejection. Out of the three films, Drishyam 2 has emerged as a big blockbuster and it will end its run as the third highest Hindi original for the year 2022, only behind Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva and The Kashmir Files.

Uunchai India Box Office Wind-Up:



Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya under the renowned banner Rajshri films, boasted of an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika Thakur and Danny Denzongpa. The film was highly anticipated as it marked the comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after 7 years, a director who has directed some of India's biggest blockbusters like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Vivah among others. The film opted for a very unique release strategy as the film released in less than 500 screens while most medium sized films release on around 1500-2000 screens if not more. The controlled release led to high occupancies for the weekend and with the increase in shows from the weekdays, it was able to record numbers higher than its first day. Owing to good word of mouth, the film held well compared to other movies and more than doubled its first week numbers, a rarity for most films. The lifetime collections for the film will end in the Rs. 33 cr nett range and by adding the overseas business, the producers will be getting a handsome theatrical share of around Rs. 20 cr nett. Since Sooraj Barjatya's films do well on television, this film too has got very good non theatrical rights from Zee Studios, which has not just helped the film breakeven, but also secure good profits. As far as the theatrical verdict goes, the film can be termed an average grosser.

The Week-Wise Nett Collections of Uunchai Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 16.20 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 8.70 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 3.30 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 1.85 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 1.20 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 0.40 cr

Week 7 - Rs. 0.30 cr (estimated)

Total - Rs. 31.95 cr Nett

Drishyam 2 India Box Office Wind-Up:



Drishyam 2 had a phenomenal run at the theatres. The film secured a good opening of Rs 15 cr nett and from there, it has gone on to multiply its first day by over 15 times with some steam still left, which is incredible for a film that actually opened well. This Ajay Devgn led thriller drama directed by Abhishek Pathak, despite being a remake of a Malayalam film and not being in the commercial space of cinema which most Indian audiences prefer, did well for itself. The two factors that contributed to the film's success were that is was the sequel of an appreciated film and the second being that it was actually made well, something most films falter with. The film's fifth and sixth week numbers are in the all time top 5 and it still has steam to collect with no prominent releases in the Hindi circuit, till the release of Pathaan.

The Week-Wise Nett Collections of Drishyam 2 Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 103.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 58 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 31.50 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 19 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 8 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 5 cr (estimated)

Total - Rs 225 cr Nett

Bhediya India Box Office Wind-Up:



Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and directed by Amar Kaushik, released in theatres a week after Drishyam 2. The film secured a very low opening and this is despite a good trailer and liked music. Not just that, it was a part of the horror comedy universe as well, which should have given it the boost it needed. It was the second most preferred choice for the weekend with Drishyam 2 making major gains. However, unlike most films this year which couldn't trend well theatrically, Bhediya has been able to trend well and get audiences every weekend, although on the lower end of the spectrum. Bhediya has multiplied its opening day by nine times and that has helped the film collect over Rs 60 cr nett. These numbers are far from appealing but considering how films have trended this year, team Bhediya can have a little smile on their faces. Bhediya will have to settle for a below average verdict.

The Week-Wise Nett Collections Of Bhediya Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - 39 cr

Week 2 - 14 cr

Week 3 - 7 cr

Week 4 - 1.60 cr

Week 5 - 1.15

Total - 62.75 cr Nett



The year has ended on a very low note for Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus, led by Ranveer Singh, failing to put up numbers. The biggest shock is that it will end up doing business of less than Rs. 35 cr nett. On the other hand, the Hollywood flick Avatar: The Way Of Water is a certified blockbuster and will end up doing business of over Rs. 350 cr nett in India. Not just that, it will cross the billion dollar mark by the end of the day. It will emerge as the highest grosser of 2022 by the end of the first week of January.

