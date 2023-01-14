Varisu and Thunivu Overseas and Worldwide box office; Vijay starrer cross 100 crores globally, Best overseas start for Ajith

The numbers are lower than the last few Vijay starrers but that to a large extent can be attributed to the last-minute changes in the release date which impacted the first-day business of the film. A major market like Singapore only got to start the screenings in the evening at many locations. Thursday remained low being a weekday but on Friday all of them were back on track. The five days extended weekend looks like will reach $8 million, which is a pretty good number all things considered. These films are very fast-burning, but Varisu should be able to cross the $10 million mark in full run.

Varisu has done well overseas in the first three days, collecting $4.75 million (Rs. 39 crores) approx through Friday. Combined with Rs. 55 crores approx in India, the worldwide box office gross of the film stands at Rs. 94 crores. The film crossed Rs. 100 crores globally earlier at noon today.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collections of Varisu is as follows:

North America - $800,000

Middle East - $1,250,000 approx

Australia / New Zealand - $250,000

Singapore - $485,000

Malaysia - $600,000

Sri Lanka - $150,000

United Kingdom - $450,000

France - $200,000

Rest of Europe - $400,000

Rest of World - $150,000

Total - $4,750,000

Thunivu has also put good numbers internationally, with many of the markets putting in career-best numbers for Ajith. The first three days' overseas gross is $3 million (Rs. 25 crores), for a worldwide gross of Rs. 73.50 crores approx.

Distributors of Thunivu handled the release date change much better than Varisu and were able to get that big first-day number across the board, almost matching Varisu in three major markets i.e. UAE, USA, Malaysia and France, the latter being a big surprise given its a huge Vijay market. In Singapore and Canada, it was ahead of Varisu as the Vijay starrer couldn’t get ready for the earlier release.

The five-day extended weekend of the film should reach around $5 million, which will be higher than the full run of Ajith’s previous release Valimai. In fact, that will almost be the highest-grossing film for Ajith internationally, a record long held by Vivegam ($5.30 million)

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collections of Thunivu is as follows:

North America - $625,000

Middle East - $850,000 approx

Australia / New Zealand - $115,000

Singapore - $310,000

Malaysia - $480,000

Sri Lanka - $100,000

United Kingdom - $190,000

France - $110,000

Rest of Europe - $175,000

Rest of World - $50,000

Total - $3,000,000

Note - Some of the above numbers are estimates. Actuals will be updated by Monday.