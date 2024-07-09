4 Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan movies that created magic on screen: Salaam Namaste and more

Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan share great chemistry in films. Their camaraderie in movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam Namaste say it all. They are quirky, funny, and complement each other on screen. There are a total of four Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan movies that they have worked on together.

Remember how Naina and Rohit turned their friendship into love in Kal Ho Naa Ho? And when Nick and Amber had an ice cream date at 11:45 pm in Salaam Namaste? ‘Paune 12 bje dono ghar se chale…What’s going on?’ Remember?

Here’s the list of four Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan movies that you should watch to enjoy their chemistry:

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Ali Khan

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Director: Nikhil Advani

Release year: 2003

Genre: romance/ Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Produced by late filmmaker, Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho was released 2003. Preity Zinta played the role of Naina Catherine Kapur, an MBA student studying in New York City. She grows up to be an uptight girl after the loss of her father.

Naina has a friend, Rohit Patel, played by Saif Ali Khan, who studies in her MBA class. Everything changes when Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Aman Mathur, enters her life. He motivates her to live happily and to live every day to the fullest. Naina falls in love with Aman, however, he fails to reciprocate his feelings due to a secret. Aman, who is also in love with Naina, tries to set her up with Naina’s best friend, Rohit.

In the climax, it is revealed that Aman has a hole in his heart and dies on a hospital bed. Naina, who is married to Rohit, bids farewell to Aman.

2. Salaam Namaste

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Arshad Warsi

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Director: Siddharth Anand

Release year: 2005

Genre: Comedy/ Romance

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Productions, Salaam Namaste was released in 2005. The story revolves around Amber and Nick, who are living their separate lives in Melbourne, Australia after shifting from India.

Saif Ali Khan played the role of Nikhil Arora aka Nick, a chef and Preity Zinta’s character Amber Malhotra is a radio jockey.

Their paths meet at a wedding ceremony and they soon begin dating each other. After a while, they decide to be in a live-in relationship. All goes well until Amber’s unexpected pregnancy takes a toll on their relationship. The situation results in their break up as Nikhil is not ready to be a father and Amber decides to raise the unborn baby

After the breakup, Nick and Amber have a lot of hilarious disagreements while sharing the apartment. After a roller-coaster ride of their journey, Nikhil and Amber reunite and welcome the twins at the end.

3. Kya Kehna

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Chandrachur Singh

IMDB Rating: 5.8

Director: Kundan Shah

Release year: 2000

Genre: Romantic/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Kundan Shah, Kya Kehna was released in 2000. The romantic drama dealt with teenage pregnancy. Kya Kehna depicted the story of Priya Bakshi, a fun-loving and bubbly college girl who falls in love with Rahul, a wealthy college boy who has a reputation of a womaniser.

They both begin their relationship and get intimate with each other. Rahul meets Priya’s parents Gulshan and Rohini (Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal). However, he leaves Priya after mocking her mother and father in a marriage discussion. Priya soon realises that she is pregnant.

Gulshan banishes her from his house. Priya’s other family members, including his friend, Ajay (Chandrachur Singh), who is secretly in love with her, support the girl.

Later, Rahul realises his mistake and asks her to marry him. Priya declines his proposal and chooses Ajay provided he takes care of her baby. Ajay agrees and Rahul wishes them for the journey ahead.

4. Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release year: 2001

Genre: Romance/ Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai was released in 2001. In this film, Preity was paired with Aamir Khan and Saif was cast opposite Sonali Kulkarni.

The story revolves around three inseparable best friends, Akash, Siddharth and Sameer who go on a Goa trip together. The trio gets separated after their college life is over.

It starts when Siddharth falls in love with an elderly woman, Tara Jaiswal, played by Dimple Kapadia. While Siddharth is quite serious about his feelings, Akash makes fun of him, leading to their broken friendship.

Akash moves to Sydney to handle his dad’s business and reunites with Preity’s character, Shalini, whom he meets for the first time at his college party. Sameer stays in Mumbai and meets Pooja in an arranged marriage set up. Sameer tries to woo Pooja and ultimately win her over.

Akash proposes to Shalini and Siddharth deals with the loss of Tara in the hospital. They reunite and visit Goa again.

Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan also appeared in Om Shanti Om’s song Deewangi Deewangi along with other stars.

Aren’t they cute together on screen?

