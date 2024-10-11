Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film takes AVERAGE start; Scores Rs 5.25 crore on opening day

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri has taken an average start at the box office. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed comedy film has minted Rs 5.25 crore net on the opening day.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Collects Rs 5.25 Crore On The Opening Day

Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the comedy drama had recorded an average pre-sales of 22,000 in the top three national chains- PVR Inox, and Cinepolis. Though, the movie managed to register decent spot booking, resulting in an expected start at the box office. As per estimates, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has collected Rs 5.25 crore net on its opening day in India.

If the movie manages to see a significant jump tomorrow on the occasion of Dussehra Holiday followed by Sunday, it can end its first weekend in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 22 crore, which is pretty decent for a Rajkummar Rao film but not enough considering the box office potential of the festive season.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Met With Mixed Word-Of-Mouth, Matches Shoulders With Jigra

The Raaj Shandilyaa movie opened to mixed word-of-mouth; while some praise its one-liners, others find it a tiring watch. Had the movie met with a superlative response, it would have seen a massive jump in the coming days, which now seems a little difficult.

However, it's very early to say anything about its box office fate. The movie has to show good legs in the coming days to work in the long run. If it manages to attract the crowd, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will have an open run until Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive.

The movie gave stiff competition to Alia Bhatt’s Jigra on the opening day, which also debuted in the same range. Though both the movies cater to a different section of the audience, it will be interesting to see how they fare in the coming days.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under:

Day Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.25 crore Total Rs 5.25 crore in 1 day

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together.

One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

You can watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at a theatre near you now.

