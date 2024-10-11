Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's prison-break actioner takes BELOW AVERAGE start with Rs 4.50 crore

Jigra starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role along with Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa has failed to take advantage of holiday eve on the opening day. The Vasan Bala-directed movie collected in the range of Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1.

Jigra Opens With Rs 4.50 Crore Net In India, Below Average Start

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the prison-break film presents Alia Bhatt in an action avatar. After a decent pre-sales of around 32,000 in the National chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, the movie managed to open with Rs 4.50 crore net in India.

The movie should see a spike in collections on Day 2 and Day 3, courtesy to Dussehra Holiday and Sunday. If it manages to see the expected jump, the movie can end its first weekend in the range of Rs 16 crore to Rs 20 crore in India.

Jigra remained slow on the opening day, and now its fate hugely depends on the hold in the following days. The makers promoted it as a commercial movie while it is actually a niche film that caters to a section of urban-centric audience. It doesn't have much appeal in the mass belts, which will surely affect its business.

In contrast, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi debuted with better figures at the Indian box office, even during the challenging post-pandemic period when the film industry was struggling.

Jigra Faces Neck-To-Neck Competition With Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Day 1

Alia Bhatt's latest film has hit theaters alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, as well as the Rajinikanth-Amitabh collaboration, Vettaiyan - The Hunter. While the latter had a limited release and struggled to make an impact in the Hindi-speaking regions, Rajkummar's comedy-drama has emerged as a stiff competition for Jigra.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this film has put up a strong fight against Jigra, both films raking in around Rs 5 crore. Although they target different audience segments, it will be fascinating to see which one performs better in the days ahead.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Jigra Are As Under:

Day Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore Total Rs 4.50 crore in 1 day

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is over-protective of her brother and is more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative of theirs. Satya never feels like she, or her brother, is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of the relative Satya and Ankur are living with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in South East Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now upto Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

Jigra Is Playing In Theatres

You can watch Jigra at a theatre near you now. Have you watched Jigra yet? If yes, what do you think about it?

