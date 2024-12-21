Viduthalai 2 Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier led drama takes a good start; Grosses Rs 7.25 crore on first Friday

A year after the original release, the makers of Viduthalai have brought its sequel in theaters. Titled as Viduthalai Part 2, the period crime thriller film stars Vijay Sethupathi reprising his role from the first part. Also featuring Manju Warrier, Soori, Anurag Kashyap, and others, the Tamil film is the second part from the two-part adaptation of a short story, Thunaivan, penned by B. Jeyamohan.

Viduthalai Part 2 Opens With Rs 7.25 Crore Gross In Tamil Nadu

Directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai Part 2 began its journey with a good start at the box office. Vijay Sethupathi-starrer collected Rs 7.25 crore gross on its opening day in Tamil Nadu. Considering its low hype, the first Friday collection of the movie is impressive.

Going by its positive reviews, the period crime thriller film is expected to perform well in the first weekend. There will be a lot of films competing in the race ahead of Christmas including Pushpa 2 which has been unstoppable at the box office.

Viduthalai 2's Censorship By The Censor Board

The Censor Board instructed the makers to remove some scenes from Viduthalai Part 2. According to a report by Mid Day, sequences which feature explicit mention of caste and real-life political party references have been asked to be remove.

Quoting a source, the report mentioned a crucial 1-hour and 10-minute-long segment where as caste is being explicitly identified is also in the list. Usage of cuss words and offensive content towards women are some other portions that have been reportedly cut.

A Brief About Viduthalai 2

Viduthalai Part 2 explores the backstory of Perumal Vaathiyar (Vijay Sethupathi) about how he becomes a revolutionist from initially being a teacher. Perumal as the leader of Makkal Padai marries his comrade, Mahalakshmi, played by Manju Warrier. He then starts living with her as per the ideologies of communism while fighting for causes. Vijay's character later gets captured by the police.

Watch the sequel to know the whole story in theaters. Have you booked your tickets for Vijay Sethupathi-starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

