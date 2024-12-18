South movies releasing this week: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2 to Upendra's UI and more

South cinema is all set to entertain audiences with new releases this week. A variety of films from different genres are making their way to theaters. These movies promise fresh stories and exciting performances. Therefore, it’s the perfect time to plan a movie outing with friends and family. So, what are you waiting for? Continue reading to know which South movies are releasing in theaters this week.

South movies releasing in theaters this week

Viduthalai Part 2

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier and others

Release date: December 20, 2024

Viduthalai Part 2 is an action drama film and a direct sequel to Viduthalai Part 1, which was released in 2023. The film will explore the backstory of Vijay Sethupathi's character, Perumal Vaathiyaar. Manju Warrier takes on the role of an activist in the sequel. She also plays Perumal's love interest.

The film focuses on the dynamics of their relationship while introducing key supporting characters. The story promises to deliver a powerful narrative. It highlights the struggles of people fighting for their rights against an unjust system.

UI

Cast: Upendra, Murali Sharma, Reeshma Nanaiah and others

Release date: December 20, 2024

The story of UI revolves around a psychological conflict between a king and a man. This person then uses his intelligence to seize control and overthrow the king to become the dictator of the town. The film is also reportedly set in a dystopian world that is ravaged by the aftermath of COVID-19, AI advancements, global warming, and more. People live in extreme poverty and fail to realize they have been manipulated by those in power.

Marco

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan, Shaji Chen

Release date: December 20, 2024

Marco is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Haneef Adeni. The Unni Mukundan starrer reportedly tells the story of Marco, the youngest son of the Adattu family, who is well-known for gold smuggling in Kerala. However, an unforeseen event disrupts the family and Marco sets out on a violent journey to find the truth. The story promises action-packed sequences and a gripping narrative.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Brahmanandam and Ali

Release date: December 20, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King follows the story of Mufasa, an orphaned cub who feels lost and alone. Fortunately, he meets Taka, a lion from a royal bloodline. In this movie, Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the character of Mufasa. Talking about his experience, the actor wrote on X, "A new dimension to the character we know and love! Extremely excited to be the voice of Mufasa in Telugu "and having been a massive fan of the classic, this is a special one for me!

Bachhala Malli

Cast: Allari Naresh, Amritha Aiyer and others

Release date: December 20, 2024

Bachchala Malli is an upcoming action drama film helmed by Subbu Mangadevvi. Set in the 1990s, the movie follows the emotional journey of a rural hero named Bachhala Malli. The story combines intense drama with romance and focuses on the protagonist’s struggles and personal growth. The movie has been generating some hype on social media due to its storyline. Meanwhile, it is produced under the banner of Hasya Movies.

Rifle Club

Cast: Anurag Kashyap, Vineeth Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Vani Viswanath and more

Release date: December 19, 2024

Rifle Club is an upcoming Malayalam action thriller directed by Aashiq Abu. The story is set in a historic rifle club, where the members are expert hunters with a shared passion. However, they must unite to survive the wrath of a vengeful arms dealer and his gang. Meanwhile, the movie is set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats.

