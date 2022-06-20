Vikram Third Weekend Box Office Collections; Sets eyes on 300 crores in India

Vikram had another strong weekend at the box office, earning nearly Rs. 25 crores in its third weekend. The holds were excellent across the board, with the weekend dropping a mere 47 per cent from the previous one. The film crossed Rs. 250 crores on Saturday, with a total box office collection of Rs. 262 crores in India through yesterday. The film is now almost certain to hit Rs. 300 crores in India, unless it has some sudden drop. Earlier during the weekend, it became the biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164.75 crores

Week Two - Rs. 72.50 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 5 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 9 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 10.75 crores

Total - Rs. 262 crores

Vikram collected Rs. 14.75 crores in the third weekend in Tamil Nadu, taking another record in the state, beating Baahubali 2 by almost 15 per cent, which had Rs. 12.90 crores in the third weekend. Baahubali 2 added Rs. 36 crores in Tamil Nadu after its third weekend, even if Vikram were to match that, it will reach Rs. 193 crores in the state in full run, which doesn't look like an impossible task.

The film has recorded big numbers outside Tamil Nadu as well, crossing Rs. 35 crores in Kerala, Rs. 30 crores in Telugu states and Karnataka nearing Rs. 25 crores. The Hindi version is collecting at low but steady levels and should hit Rs. 20 crores in full run.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 157.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 32.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 22.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 36 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 14 crores

Total - Rs. 262 crores

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Vikram 2 'already' on the cards? Kamal Haasan clears the air on the sequel