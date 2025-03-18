Box Office: Analyzing Robert Pattinson's upcoming movies and their expected performance

Robert Pattinson is currently gathering all the love he can get from the public with his latest film release, Mickey 17. The film is a sci-fi black comedy helmed by the acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon Ho. The film has gained highly positive reviews at the box office with large praises for the director, the actor and the running story of the film.

As Mickey 17 is currently running in cinemas, there are several movies starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, currently in some or the other stage of production. Let’s take a look at the upcoming movies of Robert Pattinson:

1. The Odyssey

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan’s next epic action fantasy, based on a poem of the same name by Homer. The film includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson among its leading star cast. It is reportedly going to be the most expensive film of Nolan’s career, made on a budget of USD 250 Million. It is currently scheduled to release on July 17, 2026.

2. The Batman 2

The sequel of the much loved DCEU film The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 is currently in the making directed by Matt Reeves. The film will also feature Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright among the leads. The Batman was a huge box office success when it was released in 2022. The film collected over USD 772 Million as its worldwide gross and this success is sure to elevate the hype for its sequel.

3. Die, My Love

Die, My Love is a dark comedy thriller featuring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence as the leading pair of the film. It is directed by Lynne Ramsay and features Robert and Jennifer coming together as an on-screen pair for the first time ever. It is produced by Martin Scorsese and is scheduled to release very soon in 2025.

4. The Drama

The Drama is a much awaited Hollywood romantic comedy film expected to release soon in 2025. The film features Robert Pattinson and Zendaya as the leading couple of the film, directed by Kristoffer Borgli. This film, too, is currently undergoing post-production and can expectedly make for the third release starring Robert in 2025.

5. Primetime

Primetime is an upcoming crime drama film helmed by Lance Oppenheim. The film is based on the TV news program Dateline NBC from the early 2000s. Robert Pattinson will be leading this film as the host of the TV program along with being an investigator to several crime incidents.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

