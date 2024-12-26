Year Ender 2024: Top 10 Biggest Day 1 Indian Movie Openers in India; Pushpa 2 Rules while Kalki 2898 AD secures 2nd spot

With Pushpa 2: The Rule setting new records, Indian cinema is breaching newer heights at the box office. There have been several successful Indian movies with biggest openings in domestic markets over the years. In 2024, the chart is topped by Allu Arjun-starrer, followed by Kalki 2898 AD, Devara: Part 1, Stree 2, and others. Indian 2 has also made it to the list, taking the tenth position.

Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, And Other Biggest Indian Opener Of 2024

PUSHPA 2

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is on course to gross Rs 1350 plus crore gross in India in its full run. On Day 1, the Allu Arjun-starrer touched Rs 188 crore in India including paid previews of Rs 12 crore. The only movie that can challenge Pushpa 2's opening collections in the near future is War 2.

KALKI 2898 AD

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2989 AD starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and others. Released on June 27, the science fiction action film grossed Rs 101 crore on its opening day in India. It is the second biggest opener of the nation this year.

DEVARA: PART 1

Koratala Siva's directorial venture Devara: Part 1 was released on September 27. Starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the Telugu action drama film fetched Rs 88 crore gross on first day of its release in India. The first part of the Devara series is on the third position.

STREE 2

Stree 2, the sequel to Stree, was headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It became the highest grossing horror comedy film of all time. Amar Kaushik's directorial also emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. It collected Rs 74.50 crore gross including paid previews. Stree 2 is now on the fourth spot of the list.

Here's The Full List Of Top 10 Biggest Opening Indian Films At The Domestic Box Office This Year

S.No. Movies Day 1 Gross Collections In India 1 Pushpa 2: The Rule Rs 188 crore including paid previews 2 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 101 crore 3 Devara Part 1 Rs 88 crore 4 Stree 2 Rs 74.50 crore including paid previews 5 The GOAT Rs 53 crore 6 Singham Again Rs 48.50 crore 7 Guntur Kaaram Rs 47 crore 8 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 40.50 crore 9 Vettaiyan Rs 34 crore 10 Indian 2 Rs 30 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

