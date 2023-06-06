Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Day 4 Box Office: Vicky-Sara's rom-com holds well; Netts Rs 3.50 crores on Monday

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, is putting up a good show in Indian theatres. The film has netted Rs 25 crores after four days, with Rs 3.50 crores nett coming on its first Monday. The three national chains contributed Rs 2.18 crores nett of the total collections. The hold indicates that the film is heading towards a lifetime cume of Rs 50 crores and that kind of guarantees the film's success. The numbers have been aided by the buy one get one offer but that alone can never drive the biz and there are things in the film that have worked for the audiences which can't be ignored.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Is Heading Towards A Week 1 Of Over Rs 30 Crores Nett In India

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has netted Rs 25 crores after 4 days and by the end of week one, it will have netted Rs 33 crores approximately. There is no significant competiton for the film next week and that will ensure that the film remains steady over the second week and eventually even does Rs 50 crores in its full run. It will find the first genuine opponent in the form of Adipurush on the 16th of June. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was the most preferred movie choice this weekend in India. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse took the second spot with a Rs 14.6 crore 3 day weekend and an 18.8 crore 4 day extended weekend. It has managed to do around Rs 2 crores on Monday, to take its total to Rs 20.80 crores nett after 5 days.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Is Heading To Be The Sixth Highest Hindi Nett Grosser Of 2023 So Far

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, by the end of its second Friday, will emerge as the sixth highest Hindi nett grosser of 2023 after crossing the collections of Shehzada. The difference between both films is the budget and the release size. Both had the buy one get one offer but it worked for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke while it did not quite work for Shehzada.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 5.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs 7 cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 cr

Day 4 - Rs 3.50 cr

Total = Rs 25 crores nett in 4 days

