BTS’ Jungkook parties with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu for unit debut with S.Coups, WOODZ, Wonwoo and more spotted

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and S.Coups held the listening party for their new album HYPE VIBES, inviting all their industry friends to have a go at their event. Debuting as the newest unit from the team, dubbed CXM, the two dropped their album on September 29 at 6 pm KST. The exact location or timings of the event are unknown, but it looks like it was a fun fiesta with the pals of the two members of the K-pop team including a rare appearance from Jungkook.

Mingyu and Jungkook pose at CXM listening party

The new update from Mingyu showcases his long-running friendship with fellow 1997-born BTS member Jungkook. The two are a part of the friends group known as the '97-liners, also comprising ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, NCT’s Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN’s DK and The 8, and even Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. Sometimes, 1996-born WOODZ is also seen hanging out with them alongside fellow group mates from their own and other teams who are closer to their age. He was also spotted in the photos with Mingyu and Wonwoo, who is currently completing his alternative military service as a public worker. Other people spotted at the listening party include SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and their producer Bumzu.

On the same day as the listening party, Yugyeom enlisted for his mandatory military service, making him the third from the group to do so. With only Youngjae left now, the team will likely reunite in a couple of years once all their national duties are out of the way. It is not known if the 97 liners met before the GOT7 member’s enlistment; however, it was previously found out that Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo grabbed a meal together before the latter’s own enlistment day in late July, with the BTS member even flying down all the way to South Korea from Los Angeles to greet his friend.

Led by the title track 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz), CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) made their foray into the music scene with an impressive take. The mini-album called HYPE VIBES comprises 6 songs, including Fiesta, 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz), Worth it, For you, Young again, and Earth, marking the unit’s debut show of cards as a unit. Originally part of SEVENTEEN’s Hip-Hop faction alongside members Vernon and Wonwoo, the two have chosen the disco way for their lead single, which is accompanied by a music video.

