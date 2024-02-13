BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa lead K-pop idols world's most influential influencers list; RM, IU and more follow

In the realm of Instagram influence, eight prominent K-pop idols, including BTS' RM and V, BLACKPINK members, IU, and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, shine among the top 50 global influencers. Their impactful presence, marked by a massive audience and genuine engagement, solidifies their positions as social media powerhouses.

About the world's 50 most influential influencers list

In the competitive landscape of Instagram influence, eight revered K-pop idols, including BTS' RM and V, BLACKPINK members, IU, and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, have secured spots in the top 50 most influential celebrities. This ranking, meticulously determined through audience size and genuine engagement metrics, highlights the global impact of these K-Pop icons on the popular social media platform. Their presence not only resonates within the K-Pop sphere but also underscores their remarkable influence worldwide, captivating audiences with authenticity and charisma.

Here are the 8 K-pop idols ranking on the world's 50 most influential influencers list

1. BTS' V

Securing the 10th position on the list, V emerges as the highest-ranking K-Pop idol, joining the top 10 alongside notable figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez. BTS members unveiled their official Instagram accounts in December 2022. V, in particular, consistently sparks fan discussions with every Instagram post, drawing attention to his visuals, humor, and adorable moments. Notably, his stories and updates frequently showcase interactions with celebrity friends. Reportedly, V also has the highest earnings among BTS members for each sponsored post he shares on his Instagram account.

2. BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa holds the highest position among women on the list, ranking at #11, surpassing Kim Kardashian. On January 2023, Lisa earned a Guinness World Record as the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram, boasting 87 million followers then. Additionally, on November 27, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa made history by becoming the first K-pop idol to reach 99 million followers on Instagram. Fans celebrated this achievement, praising the rapper for her remarkable milestone. On February 8, she made headlines by introducing her independent label, LLOUD.

3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Securing the #13 spot on the list, BLACKPINK’s Jennie surpasses Miley Cyrus and Khloe Kardashian. Recognized as the Human Chanel, Jennie commands an Instagram following of 83.5 million. On December 24, she unveiled the establishment of her music label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023, which is dedicated to overseeing her solo endeavors. In her most recent venture, Jennie is set to feature in the upcoming variety show Apartment 404, slated for premiere on February 15.

4. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Claiming the #23 position, Jisoo follows behind Rihanna and Billie Eilish. Her single album Me, released on March 31, 2023, features the lead track Flower and the B-side All Eyes on Me. Acknowledged as the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram in December 2022 with over 66 million followers, Jisoo was last seen in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In. Anticipating her return to acting in the star-studded drama Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, recent reports suggest Jisoo is in the process of establishing her own label, BLISSOO.

5. BLACKPINK's Rosé

Securing the #25 position, Rosé trails behind Drake. March 2021 marked Rosé's solo debut with the single album R, featuring chart-topping tracks On The Ground and Gone. The BLACKPINK member was recently spotted singing her heart out in the VIP arena during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Japan. On her birthday, February 11, Rosé treated fans to an exclusive preview of her song Vampirehollie while seeking suggestions for her solo fandom's name.

6. BTS’ RM

Securing the #28 spot, RM stands just ahead of Eun Woo and is positioned among celebrities like Bad Bunny. Demonstrating his wisdom, RM shares captivating photos from diverse and intriguing locations. Beyond his insightful side, RM exhibits a charming quirkiness on his Instagram. The profile is adorned with snapshots from art galleries, exhibitions, and nature, showcasing his love for the outdoors. Fans affectionately coined the term ‘Namjooning’ to capture his moments of connection with nature.

7. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Seizing the #29 position, Cha Eun Woo stands just ahead of Tom Holland, Justin Bieber, and Dua Lipa in the rankings. Boasting a considerable 42.4 million Instagram followers, the ASTRO member and actor is gearing up for his solo debut with the mini-album ENTITY on February 15. Additionally, he is set to grace his first solo fan-con, titled Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, scheduled for February 17 in Seoul. Beyond his musical pursuits, fans can anticipate seeing the A Good Day to Be a Dog and True Beauty star in the upcoming drama Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo.

8. IU

IU secures the #43 spot, surpassing celebrities like Adele, Nicki Minaj, and Demi Lovato with 32.2 million Instagram followers. Known as South Korea's beloved little sister, IU maintains her girl-next-door image. She recently dropped the single Love Wins All on January 24, 2024. On the acting front, IU is poised to portray Ae Soon in screenwriter Lim Sang Choon's upcoming TV series, You Have Done Well, alongside Park Bo Gum. Following the release of Lilac, IU shifted focus to her upcoming album, The Winning, which was initially themed around wandering but later evolved to center on desire.

