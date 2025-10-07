BTS’ V lauds orderly fan behavior at airport only to be fooled soon after, shares UNSEEN chic PICS from Paris

BTS’ V’s latest trip to France has been very eventful! Right from his airport departure look with a striped shirt and tie, causing chaos, he has been serving with each appearance for Celine’s Womenswear 2026 Paris Fashion Week show. The 29-year-old showed off his top-class fits in two updates on Instagram. On returning to South Korea, the star was accompanied by a horde of his bodyguards and clusters of photo journalists. However, an unexpected situation broke out as most fans stayed behind the designated lines at the airport. The singer’s appreciation for their orderly behavior was short-lived, however, as many flocked to catch a glimpse of him.

BTS’ V’s words fall on keen ears as fans heed his overcrowding concern with one tiny step

According to a video shot by Korean media, Dispatch Korea, the singer was happy looking at the many BTS ARMY members who had managed to keep themselves away from the dangerous situation by standing behind the lines.“[Good job] keeping order! Good, good!”, he said. Soon after, he saw some fans rush in from the back, creating panic among others, and quipped, “Cancel that! Stop! I guess we still have to try harder [to maintain order].”

The recent move by fans of one of the most swarmed K-pop stars in today’s time may be in lieu of the South Korean airports’ upcoming change of guidelines or a response to BTS’ V’s request to bring back the Purple Ribbon Project. During a livestream, the singer had asked fans to rethink inculcating it during the stars’ airport appearances to avoid dangerous stampede-like instances, which may harm people.

In separate updates, Kim Taehyung took to his 69.5 million followers' Instagram account to share some important moments from his time in Paris. He could be seen showing off his many looks, including an all-black club appearance, a tailored fit for the Celine show, running gear in France, a lounge look, and a shopping spree look, apart from his airport fits. He truly showed himself as the best face for the brand.

