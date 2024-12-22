Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner, Rowoon in Extraordanry Yoo: Exploring Kim Hye Yoon’s fate of ending up with tall co-stars

Kim Hye Yoon is a standout K-drama star known for her hard work, versatility, and captivating presence. Her ability to seamlessly switch between playful and mature roles highlights her range as an actress. Alongside her impressive talent, she is undeniably gorgeous, with visuals that can captivate at first glance.

A lover of perfumes, Kim Hye Yoon embodies the ideal "girl crush" persona, radiating charm and elegance. Notably, another highlight of hers is her height which is 5 feet 3 inches, which adds a unique and endearing quality to her on-screen presence. Despite her shorter stature, she is always cast alongside taller male co-stars which has gotten her names like “Tall guy collector” and more. Let’s take a look at some of these tall co-stars of hers.

Extraordinary You

In the 2019 drama Extraordinary You, Kim Hye Yoon plays Eun Dan Oh, a high school student who discovers that she is a character in a comic book and only a minor one at that. Despite her initial belief that she’s just a regular girl with a large circle of friends, her world turns upside down when she learns her true status in the story. Adding to the complication, she falls in love with Haru (played by Rowoon), who is an extra in the comic. His limited presence in the comic makes it nearly impossible for Dan Oh to be with him.

Throughout the series, Kim Hye Yoon's character navigates the complexities of this surreal situation while dealing with a notable 30 cm height difference between her (160 cm) and her co-stars Rowoon (190 cm) and the second lead Lee Jae Wook (187 cm).

Even behind the scenes, the height difference between Kim Hye Yoon and her co-stars Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook leads them to tease her. During filming, Kim Hye Yoon often jokes about feeling left out due to her shorter height compared to her tall co-stars. At one point, as Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook tower over her, she humorously comments, “Please include me. I feel left out.”

In response, Rowoon bends down to her shoulder level, and Lee Jae Wook quips, “This is what you look like to us.” Kim Hye Yoon, initially skeptical, has Rowoon stand up again to confirm the height difference. Upon realizing that she does indeed only reach his shoulder, she playfully asks him to bend down once more. Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook add to the fun by pretending to film a scene from a shorter perspective. They crouch down to be shorter than Kim Hye Yoon, humorously adjusting their height to match hers.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

In the 2021 drama Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, she stars alongside Ok Taecyeon, who is 186 cm tall leading to an adorable height difference. This show is a lively, summer-friendly treat! Taecyeon plays Ra Yi Eon, who is far from thrilled about his role as a royal inspector. He’s used to spending his days whipping up delicious dishes and getting cheers from his two loyal servants, Yook Chil (Min Jin Woong) and Goo Pal (Park Kang Sub).

But suddenly, he's thrust into one of the most dangerous jobs in the Hongmungwan (Office of Special Advisors). Royal inspectors are supposed to root out corruption, but this often leads to a grim fate. So, Ra Yi Eon decides to turn his new role into a food tour of Joseon. Naturally, things don't go as smoothly as he hoped.

Kim Jo Yi (Kim Hye Yoon) is fed up with men and their mothers. After feeling trapped in her marriage for what she considers too long, she seeks a divorce with the backing of all the town's women—except her mother-in-law, of course. Through a twist of fate and a bit of scheming, she crosses paths with our royal inspector, and though she finds herself unexpectedly drawn to him, she’s also frustrated by her own feelings. So, she handles him with the same bluntness and distance she would any other man. And just like that, we have a detective duo that could rival Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi.

Ditto

In Ditto, Kim Hye Yoon starred alongside Bae In Hyuk, Yeo Jin Goo, and Na In Woo, who are 180 cm, 177 cm, and 189 cm tall, respectively, adding a charming height difference dynamic. This film is a remake of the 2000 classic Ditto and tells a heartwarming story of love and friendship between two college students from different time periods who unexpectedly start communicating through walkie-talkies.

Yong (Yeo Jin Goo) is a college senior in 1999 who mysteriously connects with Moo Nee (Cho Yi Hyun), a second-year student in 2022, through a ham radio. As they talk, they offer each other advice on love and relationships—Yong as he tries to win over his first love, Seo Han Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), and Moo Nee as she grows closer to Young Ji (Na In Woo). Through their unique connection, this cast of millennials and Gen Z brings to life a touching story of timeless love.

Lovely Runner

In the drama Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon recently starred alongside Byeon Woo Seok, who stands at 190 cm. Their delightful height difference enhanced the show's appeal and engagement. They even made a promotional video for the K-drama that went viral, inspiring Olympic athletes to recreate it.

In the series, Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) is a devoted fan of the K-pop band ECLIPSE and its lead singer, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). After Sun Jae tragically takes his own life in the pilot, Im Sol travels back in time to alter the course of destiny. During her journey, she seeks to grow closer to him while also mending her relationships with family and friends. She encounters a villain, a former lover, and the many challenges that come with the complex concept of time travel.

Lovely Runner is based on the web novel Tomorrow's Best, which was also serialized as a webtoon. The series is packed with action, plot twists, and intrigue, but at its heart, it’s a tale of enduring love and sacrifice. Byeon Woo Seok plays Sun Jae, a reclusive superstar, while Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a devoted fan willing to go to great lengths to support and save him.

Both in their 30s and reflecting on lives that haven’t turned out as they hoped, the show reveals their deep, intertwined past. Their story involves time travel and risking everything to protect one another, even if it means never returning home or seeing each other again.

