Salman Khan remembers Satish Shah with emotional note, shares a memorable photo from Judwaa

On October 25, 2025, veteran actor Satish Shah took his last breath, bidding adieu to the Indian entertainment industry. He was 74. Industry friends and close ones mourned the irreparable loss. Salman Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in several movies, also paid his tribute and shared an adorable picture with the late soul.

Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture from his 1997 film, Judwaa, in which Satish Shah played a funny police constable. While remembering him, the Sikandar actor wrote, "Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u, Satish Ji…"

Salman Khan and Satish Shah have worked in several movies, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (1994), Judwaa (1997), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega (2000), and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004).

For the unversed, Satish Shah took his last breath due to kidney failure at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The actor had undergone a kidney transplant three months ago and had been dealing with kidney-related complications in recent months. His funeral was held on Sunday, October 26, in Mumbai at Pawan Hans crematorium.

He was best known for his comic roles. Spanning a career over four decades, Satish Shah worked with every top actor of his time: from Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, to Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. His last Hindi film was the 2014 comedy-drama Humshakals.

The veteran actor also charmed the small screen with his iconic performance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, co-starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Deven Bhojani. Aatish Kapadia helmed the cult Indian sitcom. He was also part of Yeh Jo Hai Jindagi, Ghar Jamai, and Comedy Circus. His last screen presence was in the 2023 comedy web series, United Kacche.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.