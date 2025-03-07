NewJeans vs ADOR first hearing: Label claims 'next BTS' tag given by Min Hee Jin, success due to 21 billion KRW investment

NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and ADOR faced off in court for the first time over their legal dispute. The first hearing regarding ADOR's lawsuit regarding the review of ADOR's injunction request against NJZ's music activities took place in the morning of March 7, 2025. Both sides presented their respective arguments with ADOR's claims largely being based on their massive financial investment in the girl group, as reported by K-media outlet SPOTV News.

The entertainment label attributed NJZ's domestic and global success to the whopping sum spent by HYBE (company owing 80% stake of ADOR) on the quintet. During the first interrogation session between ADOR and NJZ, the former's legal representative said, "ADOR received a total of 21.0 billion KRW (about $14.5 million USD) in investments from HYBE over two investment periods." They credited the "talents and hard works" of the NJZ members for their success, but alleged that wasn't enough to "explain all of their successes."

This assertion directly counters former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin's claims of being the mastermind behind NJZ' success, crediting her own strategic vision for transforming the group into the "next BTS". Instead, the label stresses that it was the substantial financial backing that ultimately propelled the girl group to success. ADOR's representative talked of ADOR's contribution in making NJZ "one of the world’s leading girl groups representing Korea." They built their argument around the fact that "ADOR’s only artist is NewJeans".

The legal counsel reinforced the management company's stance, emphasizing that all of ADOR's resources, including stylists, music video directors, choreographers, managers, "have dedicated themselves to NewJeans' success since the days they were trainees." ADOR's lawyer further claimed that the company was able to establish a dedicated fan platform for NJZ and invest a substantial 10.0 billion KRW in their debut and marketing efforts, made possible by HYBE's significant investment.

Lastly, they talked of how HYBE helped the group achieve 'BTS’s little sister group' label through appearances of Minji and Hanni in BTS’s Permission to Dance. Additionally, they alleged that, at Min Hee Jin's request, they were promoted using connections to BTS.