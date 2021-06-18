Anand Pandit on Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi’s next: ‘I am okay with 50 percent capacity for Chehre’

I am committed to bring our film, Chehre, to the big screen and give the audience a grand cinematic experience, says producer Anand Pandit. Read details.

On Tuesday, announced the release date of his next film, Bell Bottom and the same has pumped in some excitement in the film fraternity. The producers have started conversations about getting a release calendar in place as the country has shown a recovery from the second wave of Covid-19 virus. Producer, Anand Pandit had launched the trailer of the Rumy Jafry directed Chehre featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, however, the same was delayed by the second wave of pandemic.

Anand Pandit sees the announcement of Bell Bottom as a positive move and something that’s sure to give confidence to many more producers. “The show must go on, not just for the sake of entertainment, but for the survival of the industry. The second wave of pandemic is winding down and it’s natural to hope that life will regain normalcy, theatres will begin to open and audiences will venture out to watch films. I really welcome Vashu Bhagnani’s move to announce that a big budget film like Bell Bottom will be released on July 27,” Anand shared.

It’s a special film not just for me, but also for Mr. Bachchan. We have ideated, shot and curated the production values of the film to the magnificence of the big screen. Anand Pandit

He further added, “This will give confidence to not only the producers and exhibitors but also the cinema going audience. But yes, even though the cases have gone down, we have to continue the vaccination drives and support such initiatives wherever possible. We need to make sure, the worst is behind us.” The producer informs that he is completely okay to bring his film Chehre in the cinema halls now and is currently working towards deciding on the release date. “I am okay with 50 percent capacity for Chehre. As I have repeatedly said, I am committed to bring our film to the big screen and give the audience a grand cinematic experience. I will make an announcement as soon as I have clarity about logistics.”

He goes ahead to inform that Chehre is a special film for the entire team and it is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen. “It’s a special film not just for me, but also for Mr. Bachchan. We have ideated, shot and curated the production values of the film to the magnificence of the big screen. We are in a secure position that will enable us to hold on to the film for a longer time with confidence and a sense of ease,” Anand explains, adding further that the censor screening of Chehre is done and he is now awaiting a certification from their end.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor on reopening of cinema halls: ‘The showcasing will be optimum due to no competition’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×