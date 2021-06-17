EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor on reopening of cinema halls: ‘The showcasing will be optimum due to no competition’

Following Akshay Kumar's announcement of bringing Bell Bottom in the cinema halls with 50 percent cap, multiple big films are expected to release in the July to August window. Details revealed

On Monday, announced the release date of his much-awaited espionage thriller, Bell Bottom directed by Ranjit Tewari. The July 27 release of the film has pumped in some oxygen in the veins of the dead industry, and there is a buzz within trade about many more announcements to follow in the days to come. While unlock orders from the State Government are awaited, the trade is confident that cinema halls will reopen within a fortnight and multiple big films will release in the July to August window. In-fact, the announcements are round the corner.

The only hiccup in this entire process in the fact that the occupancy in the cinema halls is expected to be curtailed at 50 percent. However, this too isn’t a reason to worry as not just the trade but also the B-Town producers believe that there are enough screens in the country for a film to release and make up for the capacity cap. Producer Boney Kapoor, who has two films, Maidaan and Valimai in the making at present, believes that the cinemas will be back in action now.

“In today’s time, no film releasing across multiplexes shows a 100 percent occupancy. It’s only a few shows in the initial days that put up the houseful boards. One doesn’t expect a cent percent occupancy throughout the week. Even in Pre-Covid days, this didn’t happen. The average has always been in the range of 20 to 50 percent across week one,” Boney explains, adding further that the lack of competition in the market will prove to be beneficial for the makers releasing first.

In today’s time, no film releasing across multiplexes shows a 100 percent occupancy. It’s only a few shows in the initial days that put up the houseful boards. One doesn’t expect a cent percent occupancy throughout the week. Boney Kapoor

“The showcasing will be optimum due to no competition. There is no content in the market, so the show count will increase. If a film got 16/18 shows in a multiplex in Pre-Covid days, they would get 24/26 shows now. This should more than make up for the 50 percent occupancy cap,” he informs and concludes saying that there are enough screens in India where a good film can emerge a blockbuster with even this occupancy cap.

In May end, the sets of Boney Kapoor’s production, Maidaan starring in lead, were destroyed due to a cyclone in Mumbai. The filmmaker has suffered financial loss on the same, and is now looking to rebuild the sets to resume shoot. As far as Thala Ajith’s Valimai is concerned, a major chunk of the film is wrapped up and what remains is just one minor week-long stint to be done abroad. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more.

Also Read| Boney Kapoor on Thala Ajith’s Valimai: It’s a film that will satisfy not just fans, but every film buff

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×