Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Birthday girl Rashami Desai’s manager BREAKS SILENCE on Arhaan's bankruptcy comment

In an exclusive chat with a Pinkvilla, birthday girl Rashami Desai’s manager opens up on Arhaan Khan saying that Rashami was bankrupt at one point. Read on.

, who is one of the finalists for Bigg Boss 13, celebrates her birthday today. Rashami has been one of the most talked-about celebrities this season with her relationship with taking a U-turn. Much earlier, Arhaan was seen discussing with Shefali Bagga that he gave support to Rashami when she was down and bankrupt. In an exclusive chat, as Rashami’s family members celebrate her birthday outside, her mother joined by Rashami’s manager, Santosh, broke silence on the bankruptcy comment and made it clear that it was never the case, given Desai’s lucrative career.

As we asked on the comment, Rashami’s mom asked her manager Santosh to buckle in and reveal her financial status. “Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxurious cars which were on her own. Yes, I can say that she was in a space where she wasn’t working on Television. She was not getting her big monthly cheques. You can say that she took a break of 4-5 months which every actor takes which was her choice. Despite that she had been doing events. She is the queen of events from the world of Television. She fends herself well even during her sabbatical,” her manager Santosh said.

He added, “We know Rashami accepted that she was bankrupt inside the house, she might have said it in a moment of phase just like she said she knew of Arhaan’s marriage initially. Once she is out, she might clarify that she was never bankrupt. Whatever relationship she had with Arhaan, but no one can never attach the word bankruptcy with Rashami.”

Her mother then continued, “That was Rashami’s love for Arhaan which you saw inside which stopped her from calling him out. She would have never let him look bad inside the house.”

As of now, Rashami has clarified that she doesn’t see a future with Arhaan outside.

Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday!

