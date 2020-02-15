Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Krushna Abhishek: Arti, Rashami will REMAIN friends; opens up on Sidharth's aggression

Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh's brother, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opens up on Arti's journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, friendship with Rashami Desai and more.

Bigg Boss 13 is finally going to witness its finale today after four and a half months. The show now has its top 6 finalists in Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, , Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, the channel showed the contestants a small clip of their journey inside the house, after which Arti was seen getting emotional. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, her brother and comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has opened up on what he thinks of Arti's journey inside the house and more.

When we asked Krushna about his wife Kashmera Shah's comment that after whatever has happened inside the house, Arti and Rashami Desai might not be friends, Krushna has a slightly different view. He said, "No, they will continue to be friends post-finale too. Arti has always been supportive of Rashami. I remember when Rashami got divorced, Arti had called me to meet Rashami and support her. Rashami too has supported Arti a lot, so I don't think their relationship will falter. The two have been close friends even before the show, they have partied together."

In fact, when Rashami was asked about the same during the media press conference, Rashami had asserted that Arti and herself will definitely be friends. They might have had differences when it comes to the game but otherwise, their friendship remains unchanged. Well, that is for all of us to watch!

Bigg Boss 13 finale will begin tonight at 8 PM.

Credits :Pinkvilla

