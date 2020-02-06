Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Mall tasks CANCELLED for this reason; fans paid to gather in huge numbers?

Bigg Boss 13 makers cancel the mall task due to this reason. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been running successfully for fourth months now. The show will witness its finale next week. Currently, , Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz are in top 7 and soon one more contestant will be eliminated from the race. Before that, the makers had planned their annual mall task which was supposed to happen today. But the makers have now cancelled the task for this reason.

A source informs, "The makers were keen to do the mall task today but given that this season has actually reached many households and is a huge success, fans thronged in huge numbers. The situation has gone out of hand for the makers and in order to refrain from any incident to happen, the makers had to cancel the task." Another source informs, "Many of the people who came to be a part of the crowd, were actually paid. From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, fans holding big posters and placards of the same have been gathering in huge numbers."

Whom do you support in Bigg Boss 13?

Meanwhile, Rashami becomes the next member of the Elite Club along with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla after Bigg Boss makes the media members vote. Everyone is back in the house and Shehnaaz and Sidharth get into an argument over what happened outside with the questions from media. Shehnaaz breaks down after her fight with Sidharth and Rashami then consoles her and gives her some clarity as well.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More