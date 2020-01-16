Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Sister in law Kashmera Shah says, ‘Arti has chosen Sidharth Shukla over Rashami Desai’

In a tell all interview with Pinkvilla, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah opened up on Arti Singh being fiercely loyal to Sidharth Shukla, her not being friends with Rashami Desai anymore and the molestation revelation made inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been a rollercoaster ride. The reality show has seen a lot of dynamic change between Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla and . In a tell all interview with Pinkvilla, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah opened up on Arti being fiercely loyal to Sidharth, her not being friends with Rashami Desai anymore and the molestation revelation made inside. Kashmera very particularly mentioned that she doesn’t want any women to beg for love. She also expressed shock that Arti did not confide in them about certain issues.

“Arti treats Sidharth as she treats Krushna. She is fiercely loyal towards her brother and similarly she is loyal to Sidharth but that doesn’t mean she should let herself being treated as a doormat,” said sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. She further elaborated on the changed dynamic between Rashami and Arti. “Rashami Desai and Arti Singh are no more friends. She has clearly chosen Sidharth over Rashami and rightly so,” added Kashmera. She added that Sidharth has been loyal to Arti too, never voted her and is one of the reasons why she is still in the game.

About the family week, Kashmera replied, “I wanted to go inside but I thought If she meets Krushna, she will feel much better. She loves him the most.” Lastly, about the recent molestation revelation made by Arti, Kashmera concluded, “We were very shocked. We were blindsided. I just hope she would have confided in us.”

