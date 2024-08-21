Laughter Chefs, the popular cooking show, is winning hearts with its blend of cooking skills and comedy. Each episode features famous TV actors cooking delicious dishes while engaging in entertaining banter and playful chaos. Host and judge Harpal Singh Sokhi shared a video of himself dancing with Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun-filled video with Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri. They danced together to Bunty Aur Babli’s song Kajra Re.

He captioned the post, “The energy is always high when you have @krushna30 @realsudeshlehri @kashmera1 around you…”

As soon as Sokhi uploaded the video on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with joy and excitement for the upcoming episodes. A fan wrote, “My favorite people,” while another playfully commented, “Chef harpal krishna ki biwi ka diwana. (Chef Harpal is crazy about Krushna's wife.)”

Laughter Chef's judge Harpal, along with Kashmera and Krushna, frequently engage in entertaining banter, while Sudesh Lehri's playful flirtation with actress Nia Sharma adds to the show's charm.

In Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, Bharti Singh hosts the show, which features Krushna Abhishek and his real-life wife Kashmeera Shah as contestants. The show also features a star-studded lineup, including Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, and Rahul Vaidya, among others.

In recent episodes, several celebrities have graced the show, including Shraddha Kapoor, veteran actor Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and others.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, which premiered on June 1, quickly became the top show. Thanks to its immense popularity, the show has been extended and will now air until September.

This mix of humor and cooking fun premiered on June 1, 2024. Catch it every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV, with digital streaming available on JioCinema.

