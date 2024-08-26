Arti Singh who is best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13 is currently enjoying marital bliss with her husband, Dipak Chauhan. Recently, she took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her father on the anniversary of his passing.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional note for her father on her Instagram story. She shared the touching note recalling her father, Atmaprakash Sharma, who passed away on August 26, 2016, after a long battle with cancer.

She wrote, “Daddy, miss you. Today’s the day when you left us forever. Miss you, Daddy. Today, I am married. I missed you on my biggest day. I miss you. You taught me the biggest lesson of my life. I love you daddy.” Krushna reshared the Instagram story and put a heart emoji on it.

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh are the children of the late Atmaprakash Sharma and Padma Sharma. Their mother was the sister of the famous actor Govinda.

On the personal side, Arti Singh married Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, with a ceremony attended by close friends and family. Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah took responsibility for his sister Arti Singh's lavish wedding.

Arti Singh is a well-known TV personality recognized for her roles in shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. Her popularity grew significantly after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, which featured notable contestants such as Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai.

Krushna Abhishek is currently appearing in the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment alongside his wife, Kashmera Shah. The show is judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and hosted by Bharti Singh.

The show includes celebrity duos like Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, and Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande.

