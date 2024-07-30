Kashmera Shah, a contestant on Laughter Chefs and Krushna Abhishek's wife, recently shared a glimpse of her challenging experience on set as the actress met with an accident.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment serves up a hearty helping of smiles and laughter with its hilarious cooking-based reality show. It has quickly become a hit with audiences.

Kashmera Shah battles injury on Laughter Chefs set

Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram handle and posted a few pictures showcasing her injuries, a hurt rib and twisted ankle while filming for the popular cooking-based reality show. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Said today that I think there is bad nazar everywhere and pray for my safety. Just had an accident on the sets where u had a major fall. Hurt my rib and twisted my ankle but the show just go on.”

As soon as Kashmera uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, her proud husband, Krushna Abhishek commented, “U didn’t let the shoot stop. Lovely proud of u.” Other celebrities like Munisha Khatwani, Mitali Nag and more reacted to the post.

Fans flooded the comment box with their well wishes. A fan wrote, “Please take care of yourself. Sending u lots of love & care.” Another fan commented, “Strong woman get well soon... The show must go on…”

Recently, she shared a video informing fans about shooting while surviving her ill health on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. In the caption, the actress wrote, "The show must go on…even if you are unwell. True artistes never let their health or emotions stand in the way of commitments. Something for the new generation to learn and adapt."

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs, a blend of cooking skills and comedy is thriving and receiving an overwhelming response from viewers. The show features a star-studded lineup, including Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair.

