Bollywood celebs invite flak from netizens for posting exotic vacay pics; Called ‘insensitive’

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving for Maldives recently. Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor too had posted pictures from the Island country.

It’s been more than a year since we have all been battling the dreaded Coronavirus. Some are trying to deal with their deteriorating health, while many are struggling to find a job. Times are tough but everyone is trying to deal with it in their own ways. Earlier this year it seemed that life was getting back to normal, only to later discover that India was looking at a second wave of the pandemic. Several states in the country are going through another lockdown, and people have been advised to stay at home. However, some Bollywood celebs have taken the lockdown opportunity to head for another vacation to Maldives.

Celebrities are being trolled on social media for posting pictures from their exotic holiday locations, and being insensitive about the whole situation. Earlier this week, along with her reported beau Tiger Shroff took off to Maldives for another vacation. This is reportedly the second time amidst the pandemic that the duo have been spotted holidaying in Maldives. Soon after reaching her destination, the actress posted a picture of her relaxing on the sands of the Island country. Here’s the post:

The snap didn’t go well with the netizens, and one user was quick to express his disappointment on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say:

Recently, Tiger Shroff had also posted a message on his Instagram story advising everyone to stay at home, besides other precautions that one should take. However, many social media users were upset that he himself didn’t stand by the message. One user tweeted a picture of Tiger’s message along with another one of him at the airport, while the actor was on his way to Maldives. Here’s what the Tweet read:

Another user was quick to comment on that:

Amruta Shravan Sable also wrote, “I lose My Respect For Tiger Shroff Today”

However, it isn’t just Disha and Tiger who are holidaying in Maldives. Lovebirds and too left for the same destination on Monday, while Sara Ali Khan left a few days ago. and Janhvi Kapoor too were in Maldives a while ago, besides a host of other celebrities.

Reacting on these pics, one social media user said, “I feel pity on #DishaPatani , #AliaBhatt & #RanbirKapoor fans and their fan pages. At this time when whole India is deeply suffering from #COVID19' s second wave these guys are busy in sharing pics from Maldives enjoying their holiday. JUST WOW!!”

Here’s how a few others reacted too:

Leading publicist Rohini Iyer too lashed out at those posting their holiday pictures. She wrote on her Instagram story, “For all of you vacationing in Maldives and Goa and exotic locales, remember, it's a holiday for you. It's a bloody pandemic all over. So don't be an insensitive idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. You’re not only coming across as brainless but also completely blind and tone deaf. This is not the time to boost your Instagram numbers. This is the time to step up and help or if you can't do anything, then shut up and stay home! Or stay quiet in your holiday home.. masked up. No photos. This is not Fashion Week or Kingfisher calendar time!"

Author Shobha De too was quick to back Rohini’s post. She wrote in the caption, “Hello!!! Listen up! Loved this post passionately articulated by Rohini Iyer. Wanted to share it here , and I am not good with techno stuff - Repost etc. Okay? Idea is to get her message across. Well said rohiniiyer. It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."

On April 7, actor Amit Sadh announced that he is going offline, and also stated that, “I personally feel this is not the time for me to show my privileged life.” Read his entire post:

A few months ago filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi too had raised his opinion on the same matter. Here’s what he had to say.

However, not all celebs have been insensitive in these times. While wishing Nysa on her birthday today, even prayed for those who need healing. He caption the image as, “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Bhumi Pednekar too took a step to help those in need. She said that she will be creating a highlight where she will identify resources to enable facilitation & donors. Check out the full post below:

Just to reiterate, we are all battling these tough times together, and we will only be able to make it through if we remain sensitive to each other’s situations, needs and feelings. Let’s get onto doing that more sincerely.

