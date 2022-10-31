Buzz: After Tadap, Ahan Shetty signs his second film with a director from the South; On floors in 2023

In December 2021, Ahan Shetty made his debut with the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria. And now, the market is buzzing with the news about his next film. According to an industry source, Ahan Shetty has locked his second film and is all set to commence shooting for the film by early next year.

“Ahan has already started the prep work for his next film and is looking forward to starting shooting in early 2023. It’s an action film and will be directed by an established filmmaker from the South. Ahan is looking forward to this new association as it would even open up the gates of Southern Market for the young actor,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be shot across India, and also have an international schedule. “The story takes the character across the country and there is a key conflict in the film that demands an international leg too,” the source informed, adding further, “It’s an out-and-out action-packed emotional thriller. Ahan’s character in the film is on the lines of Ryan Gosling from The Gray Man.” Ahan has been hinting about his new project through a series of Instagram posts too. The movie will be a late 2023 release in the cinema halls, and all the details with regard to the producer and director have been kept under wraps for now.

Ahan looks upto Varun, Tiger and Sidharth

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ahan had opened up about his aspiration to be a star, much like his father, Suniel Shetty. He had said, “I didn’t take any pressure. Varun, Tiger, Sidharth are at a certain level now and I look up to them. They have such fantastic careers, and I can’t even compare myself with them. I just want to live y own life and give my 100 percent. I definitely want to be known as a star, but also a good actor. Why can’t I be both? The three names we spoke of have had a fantastic career so far and I hope I can be in a space similar to them.”

