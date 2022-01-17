EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty on Tadap, upcoming films & more: ‘Don’t want to be typecast as an action hero’

Over 6 weeks after it’s theatrical release, Ahan Shetty’s debut, Tadap, is gearing up for a digital premiere soon. The actor informs that he is looking forward to it’s OTT premiere. “Inspite of pandemic, we are happy with the responses that we received. We will now have a larger reach all over the country. Every household will get to watch the film together soon,” he says.

The actor thanked his producer, Sajid Nadiadwala for releasing the film in the cinema halls despite tough times. “We started shooting in 2019 and waited two and a half years for it. At one point, I was wondering, why don’t we just release it on OTT, but Sajid sir was clear to bring it in theaters. When we finally released it in theatres, I was blown away by the response despite release in the middle of the pandemic,” Ahan smiles.

Tadap was among the biggest launches for a hero in recent times and the premiere was attended by all the big wigs of the industry. “I couldn’t imagine that it’s my release. I have attended so many premieres, but it’s an amazing feeling to experience it for your own film. I have been training to be a part of this industry since I was a kid and it finally happened. My dad (Suniel Shetty) has so much goodwill in the industry and that’s the reason why so many people came to support me,” he informs.

The young actor was taken aback by Salman Khan’s gesture at the premiere. “I have looked upto Salman sir since I was a kid – I used to dance to his songs and take off my shirt. For him to turn around and kiss my poster is a dream come true. He gave me the blessings and I still can’t believe it.” Ahan insists that his actor father, Suniel Shetty doesn’t give a lot of advice when it comes to acting. “He wants me to make mistakes and learn. But one of the most important things he told me was, ‘If you are not known as a good actor, it’s okay. You should be known as a good human being.’ And that’s something I live by.”

What next for Ahan? “I am open to all kinds of cinema and I am not restricting myself to theatrical films. I have focused a lot on performance and I don’t want to be typecast as an action hero. Rightr now, there are certain films that I want to do, and there are some really interesting things in the pipeline. I want to do good cinema, good content driven by performance,” he answers. Buzz is, Ahan has come on board Aashiqui 3. Prod him on the same and he shies, “There’s a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think, second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about.”

Before signing off, Ahan appreciated his director, Milan Luthria and writer, Rajat Arora for giving him a heroic launch loaded with larger-than-life dialogues. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ahan’s next.

