Tadap Advance Booking Update: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film set for a good opening at box office

After Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim, Bollywood’s next release is Sajid Nadiadwala’s big ticket entertainer, Tadap, which marks the acting debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan alongside Tara Sutaria. The film, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is seeing a wide release across India and as per our tracking, Tadap has recorded excellent advance booking figures, especially in the national chains and some pockets of interiors.

The genre is working in its favour as intense musical love stories tend to get the youth across India excited. The trailer had the vibe of Kabir Singh, with the title track composed by Pritam too working wonders among the masses carrying forward the buzz. The film has sold approximately 5200 tickets (as of 12.30 pm) in advance at PVR, which is much higher than the two releases last week, Antim: The Final Truth and Satyameva Jayate 2. In-fact, the closing advance of Tadap will be the best for any Hindi film of this year, as Sooryavanshi released without any sort of advance, whereas Bell Bottom and Roohi was limited in the advance front primarily due to multiple restrictions due to Covid scenario.

Some of the key centers in mass belts, which are indicators of a good opening like Cinepolis Patna, has sold 150+ tickets in advance for the morning show, and another 70+ for the following two shows, which is yet another signal of a healthy start, as these advance figures in itself are better than what all films outside of Sooryavanshi did at this property in the entire day. The owners expect a full house for most of the shows in this property, and this is a feat that no film this year has attained except for Sooryavanshi. The advances so far suggest a Rs 5 crore start for this intense love story, however, the pace needs to continue in terms of walk-in audience on the release day as well. The advances are strong, especially for a non-star-cast film like Tadap, and if the walk-in audience turns up on day one, the entire trade is in for a big surprise as far as first day biz is concerned.

The trade is enthusiastic about the film, as exhibitors suggest very good enquiry among the youth and it’s the targeted campaign that has brought in the heat around film’s release. The title Tadap too has got the masses excited, as it's universal and effective. It’s only experienced producers who understand the importance of a good title today, especially in a launch film and something as universal as Tadap in the intense love story space is perfect to get the audience excited. Even today, the recall value of title plays a big role specifically in the mass belts. If the film gets the sort of initial that advance booking suggests, it would be another successful launch for producer Sajid Nadiadwala, after Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

All eyes on the opening day now. Stay tuned for Pinkvilla for exclusive and extensive reportage on Tadap.

