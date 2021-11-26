EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria reveals she and Ahan Shetty read lines from 'The Dirty Picture' on their first meet

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Tadap is all set to release in the theatres. Right after the trailer of the film was released fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. With whatever we can see in the trailer it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Tara and Ahan’s chemistry looks quite sizzling in the film. Even their off-screen chemistry looks quite happening and the two look quite comfortable with each other. Tara and Ahan recently sat down to chat with Pinkvilla exclusively and spilt some beans about their upcoming movie and more.

When Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty were asked to reveal about their first meeting and what they thought of each other during that time, Tara smiled and asked her co-star to answer the question. Ahan smiled and replied, “When I first met her we were actually doing a screen test. We did not know each other before that and I was a little nervous during the screen test. I was trembling a little bit so they were making fun of me. But ya in terms of impression I thought she is a wonderful girl and since then we have gotten very comfortable with one another and now it is a completely different relationship.”

Answering the same question Tara Sutaria revealed, “Like Ahan said I did not know him at all. I did not come in with any pre-conceived notion at all. I think I had literally just seen Ahan at the same restaurant that I was dining in one evening. That’s the only time I had seen him. We had a very interesting and lovely first meeting at the office and we read some lines from the dirty picture together so that was really fun. Now we are super comfortable and I think we just laugh at each other and make jokes.”

