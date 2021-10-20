EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Tadap trailer on THIS date

The cinema halls are reopening in Maharashtra from October 22 and this has opened the flood gates for the release of major Hindi films. As the box-office is expected to explode with back-to-back releases, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to unveil the theatrical trailer of Tadap fronted by debutant Ahan Shetty with Tara Sutaria on October 27.

“Tadap is a project close to everyone at Sajid’s production house, and they are all set to commence the marketing campaign from October 27. The theatrical trailer is ready and promises an intense, musical and romantic ride for the viewers. The team will leave no stone unturned to give a massive launch to Ahan,” revealed a source close to the development. Insiders are excited about this Milan Luthria directorial and sources also inform that music by Pritam is among the major highlights. The film is written by Rajat Arora.

For those unaware, Sajid had signed Ahan way back in 2016 and finally announced his launch in 2018 with the official remake of Telugu blockbuster, RX 100. The film went on floors in 2019 and was gearing up for a theatrical opening in 2020, however, pandemic played the spoilt sport. The producer held onto the film for over a year despite offers from OTT giants and is now finally ready to present it to the audience on the big screen this December.

The poster of the film was launched earlier this year on the social media by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan among others. The theatrical trailer launch next week will be followed by the timely release of musical assets from Tadap acting as a proper build up to it’s December 3 release. The trailer will also be played in cinema halls all across with the November releases. The makers might unveil a poster too early next week to set the countdown rolling for trailer launch.

This would be the second time that Sajid Nadiadwala is introducing an actor to B-Town. His first launch were Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in 2014 actioner, Heropanti, who went ahead to become one of the most bankable names of B-Town today. One expects similar magic from Ahan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tadap.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: It’s trailer war as Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2, Tadap & Bunty Aur Babli 2 eye Sooryavanshi on Diwali