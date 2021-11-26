EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty on their reel, real life relationship & 'don't take work home' mantra

All eyes are on Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty as he is all set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in Tadap. The trailer has been creating a lot of buzz and the rugged and rough image of the star kid has become the talk of the town. Be it fans or other BTwon celebs everyone has been appreciating the acting skills of Ahan with whatever they have seen in the trailer and we bet that fans cannot wait for the film to release already. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ahan and Tara opened their heart out about how the unhealthy relationship shown in Tadap makes them appreciate their own real-life relationship more.

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty were asked about the intense scenes that they had to shoot for Tadap. Well, if you have seen the trailer, you would notice that apart from the passionate love that the two stars share on-screen, there is a chunk where Ahan’s character is trying to hurt Tara’s character and it gets kinda toxic. When the two stars were asked if playing these intense characters in the film made them appreciate their real-life relationships more? Tara Sutaria instantly replied, “Like Ahan earlier said it is switching on and off so I think what we do in the film stays in the film. If we did take it back home that would be quite problematic especially what we are doing in Tadap, probably it would be best to not do it at home.” Agreeing to her response, Ahan Shetty smiled and said, “It is very important to not take your work back home.”

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria is in a steady relationship with Aadar Jain and recently the reports of their wedding had surfaced. Now you tell us how excited are you to watch Tadap?

