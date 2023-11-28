EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai to adapt THIS book for his next production, Nakhrewaalii

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Aanand L Rai is launching two newcomers, Ansh Duggal, and Pragati Srivastava, with his next production venture, titled Nakhrewaalii. The film was officially announced in late October, with Rahul Shanklya on board to direct this quirky rom-com. Although the introductory promo released last month piqued audience’s curiosity, the makers have so far refrained from disclosing plot details. However, Pinkvilla has now obtained an intriguing update about the film that will surely heighten your excitement.

Industry sources have informed us that Aanand L. Rai’s Nakhrewaalii is the screen adaptation of Satya Vyas’ best-selling novel, Dilli Darbaar. The 2016 book narrates the journey of a young, cheerful techno-geek transforming from a carefree flirt to a responsible man. Ansh Duggal plays the flirtatious character, while Pragati Srivastava will be seen as a typical East Delhi girl. The story revolves around their paths crossing and discovering the essence of love, trust, friendship, and life.

Aanand L. Rai’s Nakhrewaalii’s non-preachy storytelling

“Nakhrewaalii is an entertaining romantic drama infused with humor and social commentary, delivering a profound message in a non-preachy manner. Divy Nidhi Sharma has beautifully adapted this Satya Vyas book for the big screen and promises viewers a great theatrical experience. Aanand L. Rai is a fan of the author and is excited to tell his story to a larger audience with this film,” an industry source told us.

Meanwhile, Aanand L. Rai is fully immersed in the pre-production for his next directorial, Tere Ishk Mein. The tragic love story marks his third collaboration with Tamil superstar Dhanush after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, and is set to go on floors early next year. Rai also has several projects in development as a producer, including Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's romantic thriller, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

