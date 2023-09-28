EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai to launch newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava with Nakhrewali

Aanand L Rai is set to introduce two promising newcomers, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, into the world of movies. The celebrated filmmaker took to social media to make this grand announcement, emphasizing his profound belief in others' dreams and extending his gratitude to the young actors for entrusting their cinematic journey to his production house. The newcomers will make their acting debut in Aanand’s next project, and we have all the details of that.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aanand L Rai will launch Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava with a film titled Nakhrewali. The movie is said to be a quirky drama and will see the debutants romantically paired opposite each other. While the plot and other details have been kept under wraps at this moment, sources say it's an entertaining social subject laced with humor that conveys a profound message in a very non-preachy way. Rahul Shanklya, who has assisted Aanand on his movies like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, and Zero, has been handed over the directorial reins of this project. Rahul has previously directed 2018’s comedy-drama, Meri Nimmo, which is about an eight-year-old boy who falls in love with a 24-year-old woman.

Ansh Duggal is a rising star in the modeling world and has already walked the ramp for renowned designer Manish Malhotra, while Pragati Srivastava has previously acted in several Telugu movies. Aanand is eagerly anticipating introducing them to the enchanting world of Hindi cinema, and will officially announce their debut movie on October 18th.

In the midst of these exciting developments, Aanand L Rai is gearing up to kick off his next directorial, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush, around November-December. He also has several projects lined up under his banner, including Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Marathi flick Jhimma 2, and a yet-to-be-announced action-thriller populated with blind characters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

