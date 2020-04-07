EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma on becoming a father for the second time: A sense of responsibility has kicked in

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma became parents for the second time in December 2019. They already have a son named Ahil.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, they have become parents for the second time a couple of months ago and welcomed their daughter Ayat in their world. And while the nation is cribbing about the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of COVID 19, Aayush and Arpita have taken it as an opportunity to spend time with their four year old son Ahil and newborn daughter Ayat. Indeed, being a parent is among the best feelings of the world, but was it any different for Aayush as he embraced fatherhood for the second time?

Well, Aayush answered this question during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live and couldn’t stop gushing about his little princess. The Loveyatri actor asserted that he had become a father for the first time at the age 24 and he has grown with Ahil. In fact, Aayush even admitted that he did have a thing in his mind that Ahil, being a boy, will be quite rough and tough. However, with Ayat things were quite different for Aayush.

Although Aayush asserted that he always wanted to have a daughter and thought he would be mentally prepared for the second time, a new sense of responsibility had kicked in him when he saw his baby girl for the time. “I thought I had a beautiful daughter,” he added. In fact, he has become more responsible with Ayat and wants to set an example for his little girl. Aayush also revealed that he is even a little scared to hold her fearing that he might crush her.

For the uninitiated, Ayat Sharma was born on December 27 last year and shares her birthday with mamu . As of now, Sharmas and Khans are spending their quarantine period in the Panvel farmhouse and are making the most of this family time.

