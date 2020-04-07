EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma recalls how he met Arpita Khan; Reveals Salman Khan's reaction to their relationship

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aayush Sharma reveals how he started dating Arpita Khan and how did Salman Khan and others react to their relationship.

Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan have had nothing less than a Bollywood film-like love story. The couple is blessed with two adorable children, 4-year-old son Ahil and baby girl Ayat. In an exclusive Instagram Live interview with Pinkvilla, Aayush Sharma recently walked down the memory lane and recounted his love story with wife Arpita and 's reaction to their relationship. Like a typical Bollywood romance, it has two best friends who fall in love and get married for a happily ever after.

Aayush came to Mumbai in 2009 and met Arpita 2 years later in 2011. The Loveyatri actor admitted that they became best friends in no time. Aayush and Arpita realised that they know each other the best and found love in one another. He recalled that it was only when Arpita told him that she was considering settling down and was going to go in for an arranged marriage, Aayush panicked and proposed to her. "I got worked up. I called her up at 6 am in the morning and confessed that I liked her," Aayush told Pinkvilla. He also revealed that Arpita took a day to answer and he thought it would be embarrassing and he'd be heartbroken if she said no.

After Arpita gave her nod, getting her brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan to approve of their relationship was another checkpoint for Aayush to cross. The actor revealed Salman's reaction when he first found out that Arpita and he were dating. Aayush revealed that he was at Arpita's house and they were watching a film together at night. Her other friends were to join the couple but no one else turned up. Aayush was skeptical about the plan fearing how would Salman react if he found and only got comfortable after Arpita confirmed that he was in Karjat. To their surprise, while they were watching a film, Salman Khan entered the scene out of nowhere and stood in front of them. "Hi, I am Salman Khan," he smiled and told Aayush.

Aayush also shared with Pinkvilla how Sohail Khan reacted to the same. He had been working out with Sohail at the same gym for a long time. One fine day, Sohail offered him a film unaware of the fact that he was dating Arpita. Aayush revealed that Sohail Khan freaked out and exclaimed," You?" when Arpita introduced him to Sohail.

