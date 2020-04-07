EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma reveals how his son Ahil reacts to Coronavirus and it is unbelievably cute

As a lockdown has been imposed in India to curtail the spread of coronavirus, Aayush Sharma’s son Ahil has the cutest reaction to this deadly health scare.

The coronavirus outbreak has been one of the most talked about topic in the country. Not only it has infected over 4900 people in India so far but has also claimed around 138 lives as well. Besides, this deadly health scare has also got us home quarantined and the kids in the house are struggling to kill their time along with understanding this grave situation. It is the similar case with Aayush Sharma who is also practising home quarantine with his family in ’s Panvel farmhouse.

Amid the ongoing lockdown, the Loveyatri actor got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live and revealed how his son reacted to this health scare. Aayush stated that Ahil is certainly aware that something is not right at the moment. Talking about the same, he stated, “Ahil keeps saying, ‘Papa what’s this disease that I can’t see.’” He further mentioned that the little star was quite confused after he didn’t have a grand part on his 4th birthday on March 30. While he had all his family members present for the small get-together, Ahil did quiz his father about not having a grand party and did get irked about not being able to go out, get a cake or his toys because of coronavirus.

Furthermore, Aayush also revealed that as of now he is teaching his son to maintain sanitization and ensure he doesn’t touch things unnecessarily. “He isn’t too old to understand the seriousness of the situation, but he knows,” he added.

Interestingly, this lockdown has also given Ahil and other family members to spend time with Ayat. “God has gifted us a beautiful period where all of us are staying together, we are getting to associate with each other. Because even Ahil took some time to get used to Ayat. He was a little bit like ‘okay, now who is this new member who has come into the house’. So, now he is also stuck with us. We all are jamming, spending time, getting to connect and play a lot of board games,” Aayush was quoted saying.

So how are they are spending their quarantine break? To this, the Loveyatri star asserted that they do a lot of cardio workouts, play football, watch movies, board games, go trekking and even cook food.

