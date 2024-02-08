Judwaa Then vs Now: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Rambha; what actors are up to after 27 years

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha starrer action comedy film Judwaa was released on February 7, 1997. The film was directed by David Dhawan and written by Rumi Jaffery. It was a remake of the 1994 Telugu film Hello Brother, which itself was inspired by Jackie Chan's Hong Kong action comedy film Twin Dragons.

The film turned out to be a major commercial success upon its release. Its comedic scenes, as well as the soundtrack and the performances of its cast members, were well received. In 2017, Dhawan made its reboot with her son Varun Dhawan, and it was called Judwaa 2.

As the film clocks 27 years since its theatrical release, it is worth taking a look at what its cast members are up to after so many years.

Judwaa: Then and Now

1. Salman Khan as Raja/Prem Malhotra

Salman Khan plays the dual roles of Raja and Prem Malhotra, twins who were separated during birth. While Prem is a street-smart thug, Prem is a soft-spoken guy. Both the guys are connected with each other as one's action affects the other, which leads to several humorous situations. Salman delivers an earnest performance and plays both these characters differently. When Judwaa was released, he was already a big name in Bollywood. Over the years, he went on to become an even bigger and eventually one of the most successful stars in the industry.

2. Karisma Kapoor as Mala Sharma

Karisma Kapoor plays the role of Mala Sharma, who is Kishan's daughter. Initially reluctant, she eventually falls in love with Kishan. However, her father wants her to marry Prem Malhotra. Karisma plays the character with style and remains one of the most important anchors of the story. She was at her peak when the film came out and continued to do successful films throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Post her marriage, her appearance in films became less frequent.

3. Rambha as Roopa Batwani

Rambha plays the role of Roopa Batwani, who is Sundari's daughter. She eventually develops a relationship with Prem in the story. As usual, Rambha nails it with her performance in all her scenes with full earnestness. She was one of the most successful and busiest actresses in the 1990s as she was also doing films in the South film industry apart from Bollywood. In the 2000s, her appearances in films became less frequent. Later, she also appeared as a host and judge in some television reality shows.

4. Shakti Kapoor as Rangeela Prakash

Shakti Kapoor plays the role of Rangeela Prakash, who befriends Kishan as a kid and becomes his sidekick as they grow up together. Kapoor's character works as a comic relief in the film and as a support system for Kishan. Prior to the film's release, Kapoor had been doing several films across genres for years. He continues to remain one of the most influential actors as well as an important character actor.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, there are other actors also who play pivotal roles in the film. These include Dalip Tahil (who plays Sanjay Path Malhotra aka SP), Bindu (who plays Sundari Batwani), Anupam Kher (who plays inspector Vidyarthi Pratap), Satish Shah (Rajesh Singh), Mukesh Rishi (Ratanlal Tiger Pandey), Tikoo Talsania (Sameer Sharma) and Dinesh Hingoo (as a jeweler) among others. Some of the actors have tragically passed away over the years. This includes Reema Lagoo (who played Geeta Malhotra), Kader Khan (who played Kishan Sharma), and Jack Goud (Tony).

The film has an interesting set of actors who lift the writing and storyline to the next level and make it an enjoyable watch. Judwaa remains one of the most loved Bollywood films from the 1990s. It's a full-on masala film consisting of action, comedy, romance, and songs. The makers don't shy away from that fact and stick to it until the end. The result is a fun and entertaining film that is also emotional in equal measure. Over the years, Judwaa has developed a sort of cult following among the cinephiles, thanks to its repeat telecast on television as well as its availability on OTT. It remains one of the most well-known films of both Salman and David Dhawan's career.

Despite its flaws, Judwaa is a fun watch and also a reminder of the time it was made. It was the time when concepts like twin brothers worked really well and clicked with the audiences. While the audiences have moved on and evolved over the years, films like Judwaa have stuck with us. As it turns 27 years old, do give it a watch if you haven't already, and you won't be disappointed.

Judwaa is a fun and engaging film that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your home, and it doesn't demand much from its viewers.

