EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan, Balki begin Ghoomer’s last schedule today; Joined by real-life women cricketers

R Balki had started shooting for his next directorial Ghoomer on his leading man Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday on February 5. Besides AB, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in pivotal roles. The film has been shot in Panchgani, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and in Pune. Pinkvilla has now learnt that the acclaimed filmmaker has kickstarted the last schedule of his movie from today at the DY Patil Sports Stadium

“The film revolves around cricket, so the location plays an important role in the movie. They are shooting for the climax sequence which is expected to be wrapped up in seven days. Besides the whole cast, the Ghoomer team is also joined by many Indian and International women cricketers in this schedule,” informs a source close to the development. Reportedly, Saiyami plays a cricketer in the film, and has impressed everyone on the set with her cricket skills.

Abhishek had officially announced the commencement of the film on February 5. “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent working. घूमर. Now spinning,” Junior Bachchan had written on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Dungarpur had opened up about collaborating with Balki on the film. “We go back a long way, as I have worked on a lot of ads for him when he used to head this giant ad agency. So he knew me well, but you can know the person, however you necessarily don’t think of them when you are casting for a film. Though I think that photograph from my other film really convinced Balki that I would be perfect for this part,” Shivendra Singh Dungarpur had said.

