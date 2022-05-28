Exclusive: Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's palpable camaraderie at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Karan Johar's 50th birthday party turned out to be a star-studded affair after a long dry spell post-pandemic. Birthday boy brought the entire industry together which became the party of the year!

Karan Johar's birthday bash pulled out all the stops and became the talk of the town. It surely took away the limelight more than any celebrity wedding that happened in these two years.

Right from newlyweds Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor along with his mom Neetu Kapoor to Salman Khan, the party was buzzing with a happy vibe at Mumbai's Yashraj Studios. But what turned out to be a Kodak Moment in the truest sense was Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's bond at the party. Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan entered late into the party when all the guests were in total happy vibe.

Yet again the duo, Salman and Abhishek, proved that there is absolutely NO tension between the two. First time in 2012, Abhishek and Salman were spotted in a conversation at industrialist Sunny Deewan's Christmas party.

As per our sources, "Abhishek along with Aishwarya entered at night around 12.30 and Salman entered at 1.15. Abhishek spotted Salman went to greet him. And two walked towards the dance floor. Aishwarya maintained a dignified distance from her former boyfriend Salman Khan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan until they were together."

Well, finally all's well that ends well... Isnt it?

