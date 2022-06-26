EXCLUSIVE: Addinath Kothare updates on Priyanka Chopra backed Paani; Shares sweet story about Madhuri Dixit

Addinath Kothare recently returned from his maiden trip to the Cannes Film Festival, where he announced his next production, and even received a tremendous amount of love from the international audience for his recently released Marathi romantic-drama, Chandramukhi, which co-stars Amruta Khanvilkar. The actor shares that when he had heard Chandramukhi’s script for the first time in 2020, he was blown away by it.

“It was a phenomenal subject. Ajay-Atul were doing the music, and the character they offered to me, I was so excited. I had to bulk up for the part, and I remember because of the pandemic back then, the gyms were also shut. But I was like, I will do whatever it takes to play this role. So I did that with my fitness trainer Shailesh Parulekar, and the results are out there for everyone to see,” says Addinath, who had also played a key role in Kabir Khan’s 83, which was fronted by Ranveer Singh.

The actor-filmmaker adds that he is hoping to work with Kabir again. “He is an amazing person to collaborate with. I have met him a couple of times, and he is also working on something. He has seen my work, and I am sure if there is something for me, he will definitely reach out,” he states.

Meanwhile, Addinath has an interesting line up of projects ahead, including one anthology series co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and directed by Sudhir Mishra. “It’s produced by Anubhav Sinha, and it’s a beautiful subject. I remember on the first day of my shoot, we were in Lucknow. It was really cold, and Taapsee, Parambrata, Sudhir sir, Anubhav sir, and I were sitting around a bonfire, chilling and chatting, while the shot was getting ready. Anubhav sir and Sudhir sir were sharing their experiences with us, and it was such an amazing moment. You know professionals like them, or Kabir Khan, it’s always such an honour to work with them,” says Addinath, who is also doing a show for Hotstar with Rohan Sippy, and informs that City Of Dreams Season 3 is also in the works.

His National Award winning film, Paani, produced by Priyanka Chopra is soon gearing up for a release. Addinath has directed the film, and also features in it. “Hats off to Priyanka and team for holding on to the film for so long as we always wanted to release it in theatres, and I am grateful to her for showing so much faith in it. We have been ready with Paani for a while now, but we were waiting for the theatres to open. With things getting back to normal now, hopefully we should come out in the cinemas this year,” informs Addinath.

He also has Panchak backed by Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Ram Nene in his kitty. The actor says that he adores the couple, and shares an interesting anecdote about the duo. “You know your work gets you more work, and there is no shortcut to that. An actor would know that from the fact that their makers repeat them in their projects. So let me tell you about this overwhelming experience that I had. I had done a film called 15 August with Madhuri ji, I had a special appearance in it. Madhuri ji and Dr Nene loved my work, and then after a year or so a filmmaker reached out to them, with a beautiful script, and already had someone in his mind to play the main lead. But when Madhuri ji heard the script, she told him, ‘I loved the script but I am going to do it only if Addinath will play this’. Now Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene rooting for you is definitely overwhelming, and it will stay with me for life. In fact, I am doing another project with Sudhir sir too, and I am truly grateful for all these opportunities,” Addinath signs off.

