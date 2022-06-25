Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kabir Khan wins the title of 'Super Stylish Filmmaker'

On June 16, 2022, a new chapter in the history of Pinkvilla was written with its first-ever Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards show. The awards night was a starry affair and many popular stars graced the red carpet of the event. From Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Ayushmann Khurrana to television stars like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nakuul Mehta, and many others attended the star-studded event. At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Kabir Khan was honoured with the title of 'Super Stylish Filmmaker.'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is popular for his work in the Hindi film industry and is one of the best directors in B-town. He started his career working in documentary films and then made his feature film directorial debut in 2006 with Kabul Express. He has etched his name as one of India's finest directors with movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, 83, under his kitty. His last film 83, was critically acclaimed and was received well digitally. For the star-studded event, he looked suave in a black blazer. He matched it with a pair of navy blue denim jeans and looked his absolute best. From making incredible movies to exuding impeccable style, he always amazes his fans.

Talking about the awards, the first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. In addition to honouring our stylish stars, there was also a fashion show by fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, a performance by Jasleen Royal, and to not miss is JugJugg Jeeyo team Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Karan grooving to their film's popular track, The Punjaabban Song alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

