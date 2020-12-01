EXCLUSIVE: After Alaya F, Jackky Bhagnani to launch Filhall fame Nupur Sanon; To begin shooting next year

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, who rose to fame with the song Filhall, is likely to make her silver screen debut soon.

It hasn’t been long when Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has grabbed the eyeballs with her appearance in B Praak’s popular track Filhall opposite . The song went on to become a blockbuster hit and Nupur’s performance and her chemistry with Akki was loved by everyone. While Filhall garnered the newcomer a massive fan following, the audience has been eagerly waiting for her to hit the silver screen. And looks like the wait is finally over as Nupur has grabbed her debut project.

Sources have exclusively told Pinkvilla that renowned producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh are planning to launch Nupur in their yet to be titled project under their production house Pooja Entertainment. It is reported that the young starlet will begin the shooting next year. To note, the production house had earlier launched Alaya F in Jawaani Jaaneman. A source close to the production house shares, "Nupur Sanon has caught the eye of Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha with her spectacular performance in Filhall and the producers are convinced of her potential to make it big on the silver screen. Signing her for an untitled film to begin next year, Pooja Entertainment has decided to launch the young starlet. Although details of the film are yet under wraps, the project is really interesting and offers an ideal debut for Nupur Sanon."

Meanwhile, Nupur has been working hard to take over the silver screen. Not just she has been sweating hard in the gym to maintain herself, the young starlet has been prepping earnestly to face the camera via extensive workshops. It will certainly be interesting to watch another young talent taking over the industry soon.

