Srikanth 3rd Weekend Box Office: Rajkummar Rao starrer remains most preferred Hindi film; Adds Rs 5.50 crores

Srikanth directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar among others had yet another triumphant week at the Indian box office as it added Rs 5.50 crores nett to its tally. The film remained the most preferred Hindi film for the third consecutive weekend and now stands at a respectable Rs 36.60 crores nett after 17 days. The Rajkummar Rao movie will look to top Rs 40 crores by the end of third week.

Srikanth Netts Over Rs 5 Crores Nett In Its 3rd Weekend In India; Remains Most Preferred Hindi Film

Srikanth faced competition from Manoj Bajpayee led Bhaiyya Ji but it held its fortress and continued to be the reigning film at the box office of the two, although the latter had a bigger Friday. Mollywood film Turbo and Hollywood film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga occupied the first two spots for the weekend at the Indian Box Office.

Srikanth Has Been Accepted By The Moviegoers And Should Gradually Reach Rs 50 Crore Nett India

The acceptance that the Srikanth Bolla biopic has got should keep it running even after the release of Mr And Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. If the movie hits Rs 50 crores, it will be adjudged a clean-hit. For Srikanth to match the collections of a much bigger film like Maidaan that released on Eid, and end up with just a few crores less than the Rs 300 crore plus budgeted Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is a result that the makers will happily accept.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 4.15 crores 3 Rs 5.25 crores 4 Rs 1.65 crores 5 Rs 1.50 crores 6 Rs 1.50 crores 7 Rs 1.40 crores 8 Rs 1.60 crores 9 Rs 2.80 crores 10 Rs 3.90 crores 11 Rs 1.50 crores 12 Rs 1.25 crores 13 Rs 1.20 crores 14 Rs 1.15 crores 15 Rs 1.10 crores 16 Rs 2.20 crores 17 Rs 2.20 crores Total Rs 36.60 crores nett in 17 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s) in question

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. Srikanth faced many hardships due to his disabilities but that did not deter him from achieving what he set out to achieve.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Have you watched Srikanth yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

