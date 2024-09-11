EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar off to Jaisalmer to shoot for Traitors

Karan Johar is amongst the busiest people of the Indian Film Industry. After launching the trailer of his next presentation Devara, followed by a press conference with Shah Rukh Khan, the director – producer is off to Jaisalmer today to commence shooting for his reality show for a leading digital player. According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar commences shooting for the Indian Adaptation of the American Show, The Traitors, from tomorrow in Jaisalmer.

“He leaves today and will begin his journey of hosting Traitors from tomorrow with a bunch of contestants. It’s an exciting format and all the creators feel that there’s no one better than Karan Johar to host,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Karan will be in Jaisalmer for 2 weeks for Traitors.

The format of the shows requires 10 contestants to be confined at a single location for 2 weeks and after a recce all across the country, the team zeroed down on Jaisalmer. “The contestants will have to perform several tasks to remain in the game, but the competition will have a lot of twists and turns to keep the spark intact,” the source added.

Several speculations indicate that Karan Kundra, Sundhanshu Pandey, Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, and Jasmin Bhasin, will be a part of the show, however an official confirmation is still awaited. Traitors is the Hindi version of an American reality show, The Traitors where a group of contestants participate in a game similar to the party game, Mafia.

On the work front, Karan Johar is presently busy with the release of Devara and Jigra, and will follow that up with Dhadak 2 and a yet untitled film with Akshay Kumar. The filmmaker is also working on the script of his own directorial, touted to be an action film with a young star. More details are awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

