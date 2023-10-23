EXCLUSIVE: After URI, Aditya Dhar’s next based on terrorist killings in Pakistan; Filming begins in May 2024

Back in 2019, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with the Vicky Kaushal-led URI: The Surgical Strike. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and also won him as many as four National Film Awards. Ever since then, there have been several speculations about his next directorial. While the pandemic slowed down the proceedings for Aditya, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker is now all set for his second directorial.

Aditya Dhar's next is based on Indian Intelligence Agency

According to sources close to the development, Aditya’s next is an action thriller based on true events. “The film is inspired by recent terrorist killings in Pakistan. Aditya has researched on the subject and was fascinated with the way the operation was conducted. The terrorist killings in Pakistan are believed to be backed by the Indian Intelligence Agencies and Aditya will be tapping this untold story for the spectacle,” revealed a source.

The source further added that Aditya and the team are looking to make this a unique visual spectacle with an unconventional treatment not explored before in Hindi films of this genre. “The creators have researched the subject for months and have detailed information about these assassinations. Much like URI, this one too will be a thrilling and exciting story to unfold on the big screen. He plans to mount it on a big screen and will take on floors in April – May 2024,” the source added.

Aditya Dhar gears up for 3 production films

The yet-untitled thriller will get into the casting stage soon and the makers are looking to get an A-List actor on board to spearhead this mission-based film. Apart from his own directorial, Aditya is also ready for the release of 3 films as a producer, which include the Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer Dhoom Dhaam, a yet-to-be-titled political thriller, and Baramulla. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

